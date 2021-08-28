SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.02 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

