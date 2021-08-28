SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $103,097,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SITE opened at $200.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

