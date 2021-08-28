Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 853,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,152. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

