Skrumble Network Price Tops $0.0033 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $384,240.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.00749162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00099977 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

