SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.91 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.