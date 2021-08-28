Slate Office REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$368.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.54.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

