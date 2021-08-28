SmartCash Market Capitalization Achieves $9.48 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $274,181.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,750.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06621410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01298706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00355305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.85 or 0.00625321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00335062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00240452 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

