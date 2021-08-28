Smartshare Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Smartshare has a market cap of $846,212.31 and approximately $207,715.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.