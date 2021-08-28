Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce sales of $125.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.61 million and the lowest is $125.05 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of SMAR opened at $78.29 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.62.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

