Smaugs NFT (SMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.87 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $10.71 million and $4.87 million worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.