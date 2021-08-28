Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.24

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $544,744.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

