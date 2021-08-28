Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,804,001.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,123,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.