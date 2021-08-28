Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.