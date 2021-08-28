Snetwork (SNET) 1-Day Volume Hits $197,298.00

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Snetwork has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $197,298.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snetwork has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (CRYPTO:SNET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,375,532 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

