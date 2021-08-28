SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $164,188.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $10.22 or 0.00020844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,171 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

