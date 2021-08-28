Soda Coin (SOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.68 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 44.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $35.68 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded 71.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00750822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00100163 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

