Solana Market Capitalization Reaches $26.01 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Solana has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $26.01 billion and $2.05 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $89.46 or 0.00182533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 502,654,045 coins and its circulating supply is 290,803,014 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

