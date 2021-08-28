Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.27 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $42.27 million and $2.87 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars.

