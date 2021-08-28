Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

