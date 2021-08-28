Sologenic Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $187.53 million and approximately $537,734.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,995,227 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

