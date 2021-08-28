Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57. Sompo has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

