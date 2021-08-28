Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 13,085 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

IBML stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.09. 14,402 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

