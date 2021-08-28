Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

