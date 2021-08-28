Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWO stock traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

