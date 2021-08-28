Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.64. 548,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,272. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

