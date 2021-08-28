Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 906.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

