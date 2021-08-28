Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned 0.32% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $26.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.