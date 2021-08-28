Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,031,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 8,002 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02.

