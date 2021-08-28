Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,971,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,046,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

