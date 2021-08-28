Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. 3,106,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

