Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $119.24. 460,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,222. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

