Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 7.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.68. 1,620,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

