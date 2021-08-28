Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,858 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 295,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.38. 11,670,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,408,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

