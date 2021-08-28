SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. SONO has a total market capitalization of $10,152.22 and $83.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONO has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.66 or 1.00006501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.32 or 0.00483243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00849433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00349452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004690 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

