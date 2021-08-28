South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 691,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

