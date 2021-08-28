South Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,817,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

