South Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,000. Charter Communications comprises 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.78 on Friday, reaching $807.18. The company had a trading volume of 712,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $744.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $811.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

