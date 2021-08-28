South Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,730 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 32,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 59,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.48. 1,784,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

