South Street Advisors LLC Buys 195,289 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,289 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,940. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.