South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

