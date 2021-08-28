South Street Advisors LLC Has $15.10 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up about 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $77,730,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $53,544,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $40,493,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.51. 1,067,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,312. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

