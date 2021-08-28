South Street Advisors LLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 3.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,225,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,263. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

