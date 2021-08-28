South Street Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.35. 1,007,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,567. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

