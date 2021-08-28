South Street Advisors LLC Invests $6.16 Million in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Regal Beloit accounts for approximately 1.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Regal Beloit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.88. 197,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.47. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

