South Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.