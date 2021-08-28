South Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,000. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 2.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. 928,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,121. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.92.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

