South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 558 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.