South Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 18,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

