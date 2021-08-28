South Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,685 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

