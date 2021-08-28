South Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,880 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 30.8% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 89.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $55.65. 8,844,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The stock has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

